Formula For Success combines the excitement of the premier league of motor sport with the insights of business theory and practice.. Formula for Success gets under the skin of the world's greatest racing series to unearth the thrills, excitement and skills at the cutting edge of Formula 1 and demonstrate how they are so relevant to the global business community. Working in close partnership with the Williams F1 team, the series will turn the camera away from the race track to use the Formula 1 analogy to highlight the challenges faced by today's global businesses and demonstrate what they can learn. Whether it's knowledge creation and transfer, working in global teams, managing across boundries or effective execution of strategy and sustained levels of performance, the series will explore how the likes of Williams and their rivals overcome these challenges and how their working practices can help global business achieve peak performance.