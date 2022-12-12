Not Available

Først & sist was a Norwegian talk show and was the largest in the Nordic countries. It was hosted by Fredrik Skavlan and aired on NRK. The show first aired in 1998 and was broadcast every Friday until its finale in 2007. The show has also been aired in Sweden. In 2007, Skavlan announced that the show was to be cancelled after 17 seasons. But Fredik Skalvan moved from Norway to Sweden, and became very popular. In 2009, NRK and SVT worked together to make a common version of the talkshow. Now in two countries, and under the name "Skavlan" Notable guests included Hans Blix, Pelé, Paulo Coelho, Liv Ullmann, Ronan Keating, Donald Trump, Robbie Williams, Leona Naess, Joe Cocker, Solomon Burke, Nicole Kidman, Desmond Tutu, Meat Loaf, Anastacia, the Pet Shop Boys, Marianne Faithfull, Jan Guillou, Isabella Rossellini, Kevin Warwick, Carola Häggkvist, Isabel Allende and Wyclef Jean, Barry Farber, Melanie Chisholm, Mika, Al Gore, Will Smith, Jada Smith.