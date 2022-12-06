Fortune Hunter

Not Available

This short-lived adventure series about former MI6 British Intelligence agent Carlton Dial was yanked by the network after airing only five episodes. On his last mission for MI6 Carlton's partner was killed and he was captured while protecting their boss, a senior agent. Their boss had gone bad and unwittingly Carlton and his partner were helping him steal money. Carlton spent three years in an East German prison. He now works for a private corporation called Intercept, which is in the business of recovering stolen property. Dial uses the latest in technological gadgetry to complete his missions, and relies on his cyber whiz partner Harry Flask who monitors him telemetrically from headquarters.