Forty Years We Walked

Not Available

The story follows a man who was deeply influenced by television and the film industry since he was young and goes on his way to become successful in the field. It was a period near the end of the 1970's. Feng Du (Jin Shijia) is a young man who lived in the small alleys of Old Beijing. When he first came across a TV at his friend's house, he was drawn to the little boombox and mesmerized by the moving pictures. During high school, he once built himself a TV from discarded materials just to prove something to his girlfriend. As the nation opens its doors to reform, Feng Du jumps at the chance to pursue his dreams and he starts on a path to becoming a producer.