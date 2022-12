Not Available

There has been life in Britain for more than a billion years, and when dinosaurs roamed our land and strange sea monsters swam in our seas, they left fascinating clues behind. Fossils hold the key to discovering the mysteries of ancient life, and provide a tantalizing glimpse of worlds long gone. The Fossil Detectives are on a journey throughout the British Isles, piecing together the clues that unlock the secrets of Britain’s extraordinary past.