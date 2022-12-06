Not Available

Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

What happens when children outgrow their imaginary friends? They take them to Madame Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, a vast Victorian mansion with endless rooms and hundreds of thought-up playmates. At the heart of the story is Blooregard (aka Bloo), an imaginary friend created by an eight-year-old boy named Mac. Although he's usually shy, Mac feels confident when Bloo's around. Bloo, on the other hand, is bold and self-assured, and often gets himself into a mess by acting before he thinks. Follow the adventures of Mac and Bloo in a world where imaginary friends actually come to life. Nothing is ever mundane when you hang out at "Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends"!

