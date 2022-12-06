Not Available

He's a klutzy cop. She lives alone and likes it. He'd like to live alone with her. She likes to be where the action is. He'd like to be the action. When they get together.. .watch the sparks fly! Deborah Raffin and Barry Bostwick star as a beautiful career woman and a police detective whose love for each other complicates the wild adventures they stumble into. In the series based on the hit motion picture of the same title, Raffin and Bostwick team up to form the most unlikely and unorthodox pair of crime fighters ever. Their escapades will pit them against some larger-than- life crimes and criminals. Starring in "Foul Play" are Deborah Raffin as Gloria Mundy and Barry Bostwick as Tucker Pendleton.