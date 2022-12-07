Founding Brothers

Not Available

The story of the men who forged the nation comes alive through their own words and writings in this DVD set. Their signatures line the documents that are the blueprints for our most hallowed institutions, their accomplishments are at the heart of history books, and their faces stare out at us from our currency. But the heroes who created our country were people, and their humanity is often obscured by the veils of time. This moving program uses their own words and writings--given voice by actors James Woods, Brian Dennehy, Burt Reynolds, Michael York and others--to help us understand the men who forged the nation. From the first stirrings of discontent to independence and the ratification of the Constitution, FOUNDING FATHERS reveals the personalities behind the legends and offers an intimate take on the pivotal events in the creation of the nation.