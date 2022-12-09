Not Available

They were the most legendary and respected politicians, statesmen and warriors of history's first republic since the days of ancient Rome. They were also traitors and smugglers, rabble rousers and hot-heads, unfaithful husbands and prodigious drinkers. Because despite what some history books and much folklore would have us believe, our nation's revered "Founding Fathers" were, in fact, human beings. Now, in this comprehensive four-part series, gain a fascinating, engagingly intimate glimpse behind the iconic images on the marble busts and the noble faces gazing out from our dollar bills and pocket change. And discover the remarkable, unseen private sides of the men who risked their reputations, fortunes and lives for the cause of American independence.