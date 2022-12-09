Four and a Half Friends

Not Available

Charly and his friends love solving mysteries while facing the challenges of growing up. This unlikely group of junior detectives – and their dog – will stop at nothing to find and solve cases they uncover in and around their hometown. And between the excitement, action and laughs, they'll find out a bit about themselves and each other along the way. They don't have superpowers, they aren't geniuses and they don't even look like TV stars, but these normal, unexceptional kids and their funny-looking dog achieve amazing things when they get together as the Charly & Co. Detective Agency.