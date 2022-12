Not Available

British animated series. Sheriff Tex Tucker maintains the peace in Four Feather Falls, Kansas with the aid of four magic feathers which allow his dog and horse to talk and his guns to swivel and fire automatically whenever he is in danger. Four Feather Falls was the first of the Gerry Anderson 'Supermarionation' series of shows from the 1960s that would later include Stingray, Thunderbirds, Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons and Joe 90.