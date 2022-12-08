Four Houses

Not Available

Modeled after the TLC show ``Four Weddings,'' this competition series follows four homeowners who are invited to preview, critique and score one another's homes for the chance to win $10,000 as well as be featured in Better Homes and Gardens magazine. The hourlong episodes feature design-proud homeowners hoping to impress the other three competitors with their decor and style choices, which are graded -- often with frank and harsh opinions attached -- using an overall impression score out of 10 and ranked for originality, style and livability. The homeowner with the highest score wins the grand prize.