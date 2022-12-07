Not Available

The family reality series Four of a Kind, follows a set of identical quadruplet sisters -- one of only 63 identical quads in the world -- as they juggle their last year of high school in Minnesota. The program will feature vivacious 17-year old sisters Calli, Kendra, Megan and Sarah Durst as they endure the everyday trials, tribulations and emotions of being middle-America teenagers during one of the most pivotal times in their lives - senior year of high school. Eight one-hour episodes will document the fun and pressures associated with each quadruplet's experience juggling adolescence, including boys, school, homework, sports, gossip and what lies ahead for them, their older brother Travis and their single mother Naomi. As the sisters decide on colleges, they must deal with the possibility of splitting up, and with Travis heading off to school as well, Naomi faces an empty nest for the first time in 19 years.