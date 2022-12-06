Not Available

Four Star Playhouse had four rotating actors they were, Dick Powell, David Niven, Charles Boyer and Ida Lupino. Originally it was to be Dick Powell, Charles Boyer, Joel McCrea and Rosalind Russell, but that never happened. In its first year Four Star was on every other week sharing its spot with Amos 'N Andy show. Into the second season Four Star became weekly. Dick Powell played a character named Willie Dante who ran Dante's Nightclub. This character was shown in several episodes. The photo is from the episode 'Go Ahead and Jump' with Dick Powell as Eddie the cabdriver. The format of the episodes varied from comedy to drama.