Four-Wheel Drive

Andrew has a huge following in South Africa and the UK’s 4×4 and overlanding community, who know him for his ‘say-it-like-it-is’ manner, unbiased and honest appraisals of vehicles and equipment and for causing a bit of a stir when he expresses his opinion. Since his first book in 1993, he has become the world’s most prolific 4×4 author with 14, 4×4 titles and over 100 000 books in print. His TV exploits began well before that however, and he has worked with television, behind and in front of the camera, for over 30 years. The series is mostly in a how-to style and includes many of the ‘skills’ videos also available on 4xforum.com, but with more vehicles, equipment and stunning locations.