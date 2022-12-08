Not Available

The series is a political thriller in which the role of services in the handling of public and political processes beyond the criminal line in the plot. The viewer enters the busy world of the media team in which ambition, competition, dependence on the past and the search for truth paid dearly. The weekly newspaper "Fourth Power", where they work, leading a slow and grueling battle in which expose senior officials and their nefarious schemes. During its 12 episodes "Fourth Power" raises a number of ethical questions: where are we willing to go to achieve our goals, what we can and can not forgive a journalist, is it possible the good cause to justify the dirty money and how media and politicians communicate in a country where the battle is "journalism to stay a public voice".