This show tags along with friendly snowmobile riders that do everything they can to win competitions filled with danger. The audience will get to know Frédéric Villeneuve, surrounded by his team, during ice oval events, but also the “Lebel team”, with Janathan Lebel, Karine Thibodeau and their three kids that do snowcross here and in the United States. We can’t forget the Boily brothers and their friends, who push their limits by doing off-road and climbing mountains.