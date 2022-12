Not Available

Fox Volant of the Snowy Mountain is a 2006 Hong Kong television series adapted from Louis Cha's novels Flying Fox of Snowy Mountain and Other Tales of the Flying Fox. Directed by Andrew Lau and Tam Yau-yip, the series is a co-production by the Hong Kong companies ATV and Ciwen Pictures, with Wong Jing as producer, starring Nie Yuan, Athena Chu, Gillian Chung, Ady An, Alex Fong, Anthony Wong and Patrick Tam. It was first broadcast in Hong Kong on ATV in 2006.