Fox's Fun House

A kid's game show that pitted two teams of two players against each other. The contestants had to answer trivia questions and participate in challenges, such as trying to nail targets in the audience seats with water balloons. This was followed by a race between the two teams around a track that involved a variety of bizarre push carts. The team with the most points at the end of the game got to enter the Fun House. The two teammates took turns running through the collection of wacky rooms and obstacles to find tags that represented the prizes printed on them. The contestants won all prizes printed on the tags that they collected and took out of the Fun House before the two minute time limit was up.