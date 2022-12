Not Available

From the minds of Jay Ward and Bill Scott comes Fractured Flickers, an irreverent tribute to silent pictures. It used movie clips from the silent film era featuring old-time stars like Stan Laurel, Douglas Fairbanks, Harry Houdini, Harry Langdon, Ben Turpin and Lon Chaney and mixed in old newsreel footage with goofy plot lines. Then, using talented voice actors, the films ere edited and dubbed to create new, hilarious segments. Hans Conried hosted.