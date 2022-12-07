Not Available

Lawrence Jackson and Eddie Myers could not be more different. Jackson is an ambitious young police officer saddled with teh responsibilities of a wife and children. Myers is an escaped criminal turned informer, presumed dead. But as jackson discovers whilst holidaying in Spain, Myers is very much alive. He has reinvented himself as Phillip von Joel, handsome, dangerously charasmatic and very wealthy. Extradited back to England after a nerve-wracking Scotland Yard Operation, von Joel agrees to a deal with the Police, He'll tell what he knows - but only if Jackson is his interrogator. So begins a deadly game of cat and mouse between the master crominal and his determined minder. Whihc comes first - duty or temptation?