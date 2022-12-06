Not Available

Francesco's Venice brings us the epic story of Venice, seen through the eyes of Francesco da Mosto, a descendent of one of the oldest and most distinguished Venetian families, whose ancestral history is inextricably intertwined with that of Venice. Francesco takes viewers on an engaging and entertaining journey through Venice's history and the secrets and mysteries of its canals, palaces and homes. Fiercely proud and protective of its rich cultural and architectural heritage, Francesco gives us a unique and lively insight into the inner workings of one of the most beautiful cities in the world: the places, events and people that have sculpted Venice through the ages. These have included many of his own ancestors, such as the six da Mostos who were involved in the rise and fall of the ambitious and corrupt Doge Falier, and the young Alvise da Mosto, a courageous and determined explorer of the fifteenth century. Francesco's Venice covers the city's remarkable history, from the 5th century when the first settlers retreated to the safety of the lagoon and began to create their homes on its tiny islands, through its glorious years as a maritime republic, adept at trade, exploration, diplomacy and protecting its independence, to the fragile city of the twenty-first century. Francesco also looks at the uncertain future of the city, as the surrounding sea threatens to claim it back forever.