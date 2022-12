Not Available

He's a 31-year old man. His mom still washes his clothes and cooks his meals. His dad still gives him money to go to the movies. Mom has been disgusted with every girlfriend he has ever brought home. Dad yells at him for sleeping until 3PM every day. He's Frank "The Entertainer" Maresca and although he still lives in his parent's damp basement, true love and a new life may not be too far away!