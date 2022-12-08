Frankenstein's Cat

Not Available

Nine and Lottie are best friends - they don't fit in, but they do fit together! Join them on their fun and spooky adventures. Nine is Dr Frankenstein’s first creation: a monster stitched together out of nine different cats. Nine isn’t very menacing, although many might consider his smell to be quite frightening. Like all cats, he is naturally curious, and very playful. He might make mistakes sometimes, but he always means well. 8-year-old Lottie is the only girl in Oddsburg, and a relative newcomer. She is on good terms with Doctor Frankenstein, and considers Nine to be her best (and only) friend. She is mischievous by nature, but also kind-hearted, if a little lazy at times. Lottie is also fiercely determined and quite intelligent, easily able to hold her own with the boys.