Frankie Boyle's Tramadol Nights

A brand new six-part series combines Frankie's outrageous and often controversial stand up with pre-filmed sketches in which he picks apart all aspects of modern life. Everything is given a uniquely Frankie spin - scabrous, sharp and scathing - for no-holds-barred comedy that promises Boyle with extra added bite. Among the sketches is 'Untitled Street', a new BBC soap opera which is so politically correct that actor's faces are blanked out to avoid offence and plots are so ambiguous that the viewers have to guess for themselves what it's about. Other sketches include 'Columbian Showbiz News', where anyone who's anyone is invariably shot dead before making it to the red carpet, and a new documentary 'Life in the 2050 house'. Is it all living with robots? Not quite. The UK's most fearless and uncompromising comic is at the top of his game as he satirises everything we love and loathe about British culture, delivering comedy that's not for the faint-hearted. Expect brass neck and laughs in abundance.