Franny's Feet is a 15-minute animated series for children. It is produced by DHX Media in Ontario, Canada and created by Cathy Moss and Susan Nielsen. The show follows the adventures of 6-year-old Frances "Franny" Fantootsie (a portmanteau of "fantasy" and "tootsie", a slang word for "foot") as she tries on various pairs of shoes and travels to different places in the world. The show first appeared on CBC Television on January 1, 2004, went on Family the following September and was introduced to PBS Kids in selected markets beginning in summer 2006. Discovery Kids UK & Five & Playhouse Disney UK A fourth season began September, 2009.