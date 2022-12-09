Not Available

Each episode of “Freak Out” will feature an unsuspecting mark, whose worst fears come to life before their eyes through elaborate special effects, intricate makeup, twisted actors and multiple cameras capturing the scenario from every angle. Every frighteningly hilarious prank is tailored with the help from the victim’s friends and family, to turn an everyday situation into someone’s nightmare. Viewers will find themselves “sclaughing” (screaming and laughing) over the mark’s reaction, until the victim realizes – they’ve been pranked.