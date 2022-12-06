Not Available

Dexter Douglas is a mild-mannered teenager who, one snowy afternoon, while logged onto the Internet, is thrust into a horrible crash on the information superhighway and transformed into an electrifying superhero. He's average, predictable, the middle of the bell curve and the center of the silent majority -- basically he's completely dull and boring! There's simply nothing extraordinary about Dexter Douglas. He's just a kind-hearted guy who blends into the crowd easily -- except when he's "Freakazoid"! with his new power and the suport of fan boy and his other friends he will stop the evil lobe and the other evil doers and all in time to lock lips with the sexy STEPH.... Freakazoid! is Executive Produced by Steven Spielberg.