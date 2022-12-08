Not Available

British Zoologist, Lucy Cooke has no time for conventionally cute creatures – but she loves the animal kingdom’s Freaks and Creeps! The ugly, weird and overlooked animals of the world need love too, and Lucy’s on a mission to get them the attention they deserve. It’s a job that will take her across continents and into some gruesome situations as she encounters the Weirdest Monkey Alive in the rainforests of Borneo; stumbles on a marsupial crime scene on the remote Australian island of Tasmania, home to some truly peculiar animals; and meets Africa’s Freaky Five from the golden-brown baboon spider to the ground pangolin.