When picky eating turns into a destructive diet, it’s time to call in the professionals. Is there hope for our freaky eaters? Spaghetti hoops for breakfast, lunch and dinner anyone? Or how about lashings of brown sauce on everything? Sounds funny, but for the picky eaters in Freaky Eaters their weird diets are no joke. Nutritionist Charlotte Watts and psychological coach Felix Economakis help people conquer their strange food phobias and addictions. Each picky eater is coaxed into trying something different as the persistent pair battle to find out the root of the problem behind their food phobias. Anyone for seconds?