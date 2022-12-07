Freaky Eaters (US)

Not Available

"FREAKY EATERS" is a fascinating and eye-opening series, which documents the struggles of an unusual, and often overlooked, segment of the population – those with a bizarre compulsion towards a particular food. Each episode tells the story of one Freaky Eater as he is forced to confront the painful truth behind his food obsession and come face to face with the destructive side effects his addiction has had on his life. Two experts, Psychotherapist, Dr. Mike Dow and Nutrition Specialist, J.J. Virgin, will stage a food intervention in a bid to help this Freaky Eater overcome his culinary compulsion and reclaim control of his diet.