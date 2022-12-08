Fred Dibnah's Building Collection

Not Available

Fred brings history vividly to life in his own inimitable hands-on style, and explains how the builders and engineers of the past created great castles, houses and churches, and developed a ship-building industry that was the envy of the world. Castle Builders From Roman and Iron Age fortifications to a medieval castle that became a Second World War command centre, Fred looks at the work of some of Britain's greatest castle builders. Shot on location at Dover, Eastnor, Warwick, Edinburgh, Beaumaris, Caernarfon, Conwy and Harlech Castles, Old Sarum and Hadrian's Wall. Master Builders Fred served his apprenticeship as a joiner and he always had a great appreciation for the work of the craftsmen who worked on construction projects throughout the ages. Here he visits Bath, Winchester, York, Lacock, Culross, Ightham Mote and a medieval tithe barn in Sussex to see the work of builders, thatchers, roofers, carpenters and stonemasons. Ship Builders Ship building was one of Britain's major industries and here, starting at the Historic Dockyard in Chatham, Fred gives his own distinctive view of the industry. He goes on board some of his favourite ships including SS Great Britain, HMS Warrior, the paddle steamer Waverley, SS Shieldhall and the Royal Yacht Britannia, visits the Windermere Steam Boat Museum and goes cruising on a steamboat on a Scottish loch.