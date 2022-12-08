Fred Dibnah's Magnificent Monuments

Not Available

Fred tours Britain searching out magnificent monuments, from ancient earthworks through to modern day structures. He looks at how and why things were built and what sort of tools and materials were used and how buildings were adapted and altered to meet changing needs. We get to see some of Fred's favourite castles, cathedrals, palaces, tunnels and bridges and discover the skills that were required to design, build and decorate these buildings. From Hadrian's Wall to St Paul's Cathedral and the Thames Barrier to the Pepsi Max Big One Rollercoaster, Fred reveals just what makes a monument into one of Britain's best.