Fred Dibnah's Railway Collection

Fred at Britain's railway workshops, museums and preservation lines. Features The Story of Britain's Railways; Great Little Steam Railways; and Made in Britain: Railway Yards and Workshops, taking one from the earliest wood wagon ways in the 18th century to the last great days of steam and the birth of the railways preservation movement. Locations include the National Railway Museum; the Bluebell Railway; Didcot Railway Centre; Birmingham Railway Museum; Llangollen, Middleton, Ravenglass and Eskdale, South Tynedale, Tanfield and East Lancs Railways; the Bo ness and Kinneil Railway; Midland Railway Centre; Great Central Railway; Severn Valley Railway and Ffestiniog Railway.