Fred Dibnah's Railway Collection

Not Available

Beloved steeplejack, industrial historian and a man with a passion for steam, the late Fred Dibnah’s enthusiasms proved contagious to all who came across them. This collection brings together for the first time ever, previously unseen footage shot for the BBC with Fred at Britain’s railway workshops, museums and preservation lines. These are the programmes Fred would have made, accompanying the viewer on the journeys of a lifetime, sharing a world of knowledge and excitement, offering an opportunity to see much that has never been screened before.