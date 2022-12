Not Available

Fredag Hela Veckan is a Swedish TV show on TV4, a Swedish version of Saturday Night Live. Among the famous Swedish comedians in the show, there were David Hellenius, Peter Magnusson and Christine Meltzer, stars from the prior Friday entertainment Hey Baberiba. Other cast members included Josephine Bornebusch, Mackan Edlund, Ulrika Kjällander, Ulf Kvensler and Andreas Nilsson. Kvensler hosted the in-show show Senaste Nytt, which is similar to SNL:s Weekend Update.