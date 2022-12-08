Not Available

Freddie Flintoff Goes Wild is a series of epic wildlife adventures and extreme experiences. In his own inimitable style Freddie takes us on a journey into the wild and shows us some of the world’s most exciting spectacles as we’ve never seen them before. In the midst of it, experiencing the fear, excitement, joy and wonder of being up close and personal with nature at its most spectacular. On his journeys he goes to different wildernesses in Tanzania, Australia, Borneo and Canada.