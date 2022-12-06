Not Available

Based on the Nightmare on Elm Street film series, Freddy's Nightmares: A Nightmare on Elm Street the Series is an anthology show hosted by Freddy Krueger. Krueger sometimes appeared in the episodes, but often he just hosted the strange, Twilight Zone-like stories about the residents of Springwood's nightmares. Episodes consist of two stories, usually with a small character from the first half of the episode becoming the focus of the second half. In an unusual move for an anthology series, many episodes had a sequel which documented the further adventures of characters who had previously appeared.