Fred's Coal Mine

It’s not everybody who has a coal mine in their back garden, but not everybody had a garden like Fred’s. In the last years of his life building a fully working replica mine complete with a 100 foot mineshaft, fully working pit head gear and an inclined plane railway became one of Fred’s great passions. Here Fred tells us about his plans in full, about his reasons for creating the mine and about his battles with the planners and we see the most comprehensive footage in existence of work on the mine.