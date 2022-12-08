Not Available

Freedom Fighter, Lee Hoe Young

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Korean Broadcasting System (KBS)

A four-part drama produced for the 100th anniversary of the occupation of Korea by Japan. Freedom Fighter, Lee Hoe Young is third and final installment of a series of dramas by KBS that focus on noblesse oblige and famous inviduals who sacrificed much to provide for their fellow countrymen. Lee Hoe Young was an independence fighter who donated his savings and started a school for soldiers and scholars in China, but was later captured and tortured by the Japanese. Kimura Junpei is a Japanese reporter that he meets.

Cast

Jung Dong-HwanLee Hoe-young
Ahn Jae-moJunpei Kimura
Kwon Oh-joongBaek Jung-gi
Lee Dae RoLee Suk-young
Kim Ha-kyoonOk Gwan-bin
Choi Il-hwaEndo Kimura

