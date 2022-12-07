Not Available

Freeman’s Mind is a science-fiction comedy series that follows the thoughts of Dr. Gordon Freeman, a 27 year old physicist and protagonist of the game Half-Life. The setting starts off in Black Mesa, a government research facility in New Mexico. In the game Half-Life, Freeman is entirely silent and has no actual personality. In Freeman’s Mind, he is a highly vocal and neurotic individual with paranoid and delusional tendencies. All episodes are filmed in a first-person perspective as he gives a monologue of his thoughts. Episodes are sequential and should be watched in order to make the most sense of the series.