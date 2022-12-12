Not Available

Freetime was a twice-weekly children's television programme shown on ITV between 1981 and 1985. Produced by Thames Television, it was a magazine format show devoted to hobbies and interests, and was designed to encourage viewers to get out and about rather than staying at home and watching television. It was hosted by the former Magpie presenter Mick Robertson. He was initially joined on set by Trudy Dance, but she was soon replaced by Kim Goody until it was axed by the network in 1985. On 16 September 1988, Thames Television briefly re-launched Freetime, this time fronted by Andi Peters, but the series was cancelled after its fifteenth and final edition on 23 December 1988.