What happens when best friends become worst enemies? Explore the dramatic stories of friendships that have gone horribly wrong in thrilling new series ‘Frenemies'. Each episode, follow the riveting tales of two devoted friends whose scandalous betrayals, devastating decisions and shocking confrontations tore them apart for good. Outcasts Megan and Sarah met in the fourth grade and quickly became best friends. How did an argument change their lives forever? Growing up together in an inner city housing project, Kamisha and Kayla were inseparable. Why did their sisterly bond become a bitter feud? Featuring intimate interviews with former friends and family as the guilty party is sentenced for their crimes, find out what turned these former friends into deadly Frenemies.