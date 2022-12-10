Frenemy: Rumble of the Rat

Not Available

Ever since the day his father left, Natsuo's world was turned into a living hell. When he is taken into custody by a relative, Natsuo is separated from his younger sister and his best friend, Wataru. While the years matured Natsuo into a young man, his life was still nothing but a disgrace until he is taken under the wing of Kogure. Soon, Kogure appoints Natsuo as manager of a trashy night club; Natsuo's first real chance to make something of his life. But Natsuo is unaware that Kogure, the man whom he confided in, is using him as a pawn in an outrageous bet - a bet that concerns his life!