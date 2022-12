Not Available

Natsuki Morishita (Shokichi) suddenly lost his parents when he was young. After that, he lived at his relative’s home, but he wasn't happy living there and he ran away. Natsuki then lived on the streets of the big city. Through a lot of struggles, Natsuki is finally able to open a small store. His childhood friend Wataru Okajima (Naoto) then appears in front of him. Natsuki Morishita and Wataru Okajima get swept up by friendship, betrayal and desires.