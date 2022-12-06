Not Available

Fresh Fields

  • Comedy

William and Hester Fields have been very happily married for twenty years. Their children have flown the nest and Hester thinks there are a still few things left to do between now and the pension book. With a renewed zest for life and a fresh dynamism in their relationship, she insists that the couple take up a number of new pastimes and challenges even if William sometimes lacks his wife s enthusiasm and seemingly boundless energy. Starring Anton Rodgers as accountant William and Julia McKenzie as accomplished cook Hester, Fresh Fields wry, gentle humour made it a firm favourite with viewers, spawning an equally popular sequel French Fields and earning McKenzie a BAFTA nomination for Best Light Entertainment Performance.

