Not Available

The extravagant Vienna of the 1890s, famous for its decadence and the dark undersides of its high society, is the backdrop for mysterious murders and political intrigue. While the young Sigmund Freud is chaining professional failures in a world that is not yet ready for his theories, a terrible conspiracy fomented in the dark alleys of a Vienna of the end of the century forces him to plunge into the most remote confines withdrawn from human consciousness.