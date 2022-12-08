Not Available

In America, football is king ... and nowhere is football bigger than in Texas. Esquire Network takes viewers inside the grown-up world of youth football in FRIDAY NIGHT TYKES, a new 10-part docuseries airing Tuesdays at 9p e/p, debuting January 14 with two back-to-back episodes at 9p and 10p e/p. With exclusive access to the 8 to 9 year-old Rookies division in the San Antonio region of the Texas Youth Football Association (TYFA), FRIDAY NIGHT TYKES follows five teams on and off the field throughout the 2013 season, from pre-season training through the state championships. Along the way, cheerleaders cheer, tailgaters barbecue and the crowd goes wild, but intense rivalries flare, parents and coaches clash and the young players face some very adult pressures and concerns, from extreme training drills, heckling from rabid fans, and balancing on-the-field expectations against a typical off-the-field childhood.