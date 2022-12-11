Not Available

Friday Night Vibes is a movie destination that spotlights feel-good comedies, action-packed blockbusters, and culturally significant storytelling inclusive of diverse voices. Hosted by Tiffany Haddish and Deon Cole and featuring surprise special guests each week, viewers can get the weekend started right with tbs. With a mix of comedy, celebrity interviews, and musical performances, Haddish and Cole, along with a resident DJ, will guide viewers through this celebration of life, cultural diversity, special behind-the-scenes moments, and authentic conversation.