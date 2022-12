Not Available

Friday Night With Jonathan Ross was a UK chat show broadcast on BBC1 for almost ten years to July 2010. With a cheeky gag never too far away and a wit sharper than his own suits, guests didn't always get an easy ride on the way to plugging their latest film, book, session in rehab or range of underpants. Funny, likable , provocative and unlike any other chat show host, anyone getting to sit with Jonathan was either doing something right or Ricky Gervais